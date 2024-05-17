San Diego

San Diego has $818K in unclaimed money. Is your name on the list?

The deadline to submit a claim is June 17 for checks issued before April 1, 2024

By Shelby Bremer

The city of San Diego may owe you money. Maybe a lot of money

The city, which has more than $818,000 in unclaimed funds owed to more than 600 individuals and businesses, asking the public to check the list for their names.

Click here to check if your name is on the list

The money owed to San Diegans is comprised of refunds, vendor payments, checks that were returned or checks that were not cashed within six months of when they were issued, the city said.

For checks issued before April 1, 2024, the deadline to submit a claim is June 17. After that date, any unclaimed money will be transferred to the city's general fund on July 1.

