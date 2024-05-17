New state food-assistance program gives families with kids a break during summer break

The summer break is right around the corner for millions of California school children.

While the kids can’t wait, thousands of parents are stressing the loss of free school meals, especially with the skyrocketing cost of groceries.

“I can't afford it right now,” said Brenda Tellez, a Chula Vista mother of twin third-graders. “I cannot do it, but I'm trying to hang in there because they need me.”

Tellez and thousands of families in San Diego County and throughout the state now have help: The San Diego Hunger Coalition announced the new SUN Bucks program on Friday. The permanent summer program will give eligible families $120 per child when school is out of session. The Hunger Coalition said it operates like CalFresh, but only during the summer.

“This impacts a great number of our families,” said Josh Kohler, director of community schools for the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Kohler estimated half the kids in his district may struggle with hunger this summer.

“It's not so much a haves/have nots as it's, unfortunately, a universal piece that feels those impacts,” Kohler said.

The SUN Bucks program begins next month. The state estimates it will help about 5 million children this summer.

“It is a big help and I appreciate it, and I'm thankful,” Tellez told NBC 7.