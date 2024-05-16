Mexican tall ship arrives in San Diego Bay, with free tours through the weekend

The tall ship the Mexican Navy uses as a training vessel that sailed into San Diego Bay on Thursday will be open to the public to visit, free of charge, through Monday.

Members of the public can visit the Cuauhtémoc from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 17-20 at the B Street Pier, next to the cruise terminal at the Port of San Diego.

The ship docked Thursday morning, arriving from Acapulco with 261 crew members aboard. It’s in San Diego for just a few days as part of a seven-month journey to three continents.

The Mexican Navy uses the Cuauhtémoc as a training ship as well as a way to bring Mexican culture — and a message of goodwill — around the world.

The Cuauhtémoc has visited more than 228 ports in 73 countries since it was built more than 41 years ago, according to the Mexican Consul General. It departs Tuesday for Hawaii before continuing on to 10 more countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Australia and Tahiti.