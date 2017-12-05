A 2,500-acre fire blazed through the Angeles National Forest Tuesday, Dec.5, trapping several people in Sylmar, and forcing mandatory evacuations, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the brush fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, shortly before 4 a.m. and requested structure protection near Kagel Canyon. As of 5:40 a.m., zero percent of the blaze has been contained.

LAFD warned residents that the wildfire is threatening portions of Lake View Terrace just after 6 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was working to evacuate residents near the area of Lopez Canyon and Kagel Canyon, according to LA County Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the following areas:

Sayre to North West

118 Freeway to South

Little Tujunga

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Hansen Dam.

No injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

While the blaze in Sylmar began spreading rapidly, the 31,000-acre Thomas Fire scorched Ventura County, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.