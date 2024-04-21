3 minors arrested for beating man with tent poles and tripod in Long Beach

Three minors ages 12 to 15 were arrested for beating a man over the weekend in Long Beach, according to police.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 100 block of Pacific Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon. At the scene, officers found a man with injuries to his upper body. Personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department treated the victim at the scene and he ultimately declined transportation to a hospital.

Investigators learned the man was approached by a group of minors who “engaged in a verbal dispute.” The confrontation escalated to violence when the teens hit the victim with a tripod and tent poles. They also threw items at the victim before running from the scene, police said.

Officers were able to locate the group and arrest three minors in connection with the assault. Long Beach police identified those arrested as:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 12-year-old Long Beach boy who was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, assault, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A 14-year-old Long Beach boy who was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and resisting arrest.

A 15-year-old Long Beach boy who was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The investigation is ongoing.