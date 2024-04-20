LAPD officers injured during fight in South Los Angeles

Two Los Angeles Police officers were injured and two people are in custody Saturday after a large gathering of juveniles turned into a massive brawl in South Los Angeles that drew a large police response.

LAPD officers were called at 8:15 p.m. Friday to Compton Avenue and 53th Street, near the Slauson Recreation Center, regarding a large presence of juveniles who had begun fighting, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., additional officers responded regarding reports that a gun had been brandished and an LAPD officer had been attacked by members of the large crowd, Madison said.

Officers formed skirmish lines and began to disperse the crowd.

The officers and several of the participants were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. A 12-year-old girl and her mother were also injured during the altercation.

“There are still a lot of officers at the scene and they will be there for several hours,” Madison said.