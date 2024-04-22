LA County Sheriff's deputy wearing bulletproof vest was shot in the back in West Covina

Deputies responded to a La Puente neighborhood Monday in the search for someone wanted in a shooting that injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

The shooting was reported early Monday afternoon on or near the 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Westbound lanes on the 10 Freeway were closed around 3 p.m. in West Covina near Barranca Street for the investigation. Video showed several patrol vehicles near a freeway overpass blocked off by yellow police tape.

The deputy's injuries were not considered life threatening. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

During a press conference Monday, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said the deputy was shot in the back while on a motorcycle, waiting for the green light at the intersection of Barranca Street and East Garvey Avenue. He was identified as 43-year-old Samuel Aispuro.

Aispuro was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, Luna said.

Luna said the bullet did not pass through Aispuro because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

A search connected to the investigation led sheriff's deputies to a neighborhood in the La Puente area, where deputies had weapons drawn outside a residence.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

