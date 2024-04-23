2 arrested in more than 90 car break-ins in Westchester and Playa del Rey

Two minors were arrested in a series of vandalism and burglary cases involving dozens of vehicles in Los Angeles' Westchester and Playa del Rey areas.

Both juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary from a motor vehicle and released to their parents, police said. The investigation will be presented to prosecutors for a filing decision.

Stolen backpacks, identification cars and credit cards were recovered during the arrests that stemmed from more than 90 car break-ins and vandalism cases dating to January, police said.

The series of car break-ins date to Jan. 20, when two people smashed windows of more than 60 parked vehicles in Westchester. Security camera video showed the thieves in dark-colored hooded sweatshirts as they broke the windows and stole items from inside the cars.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A thief or multiple thieves vandalized about 12 cars and a home in the beach communities of Playa Del Rey and Venice Beach. Anastassia Olmos reports for NBC Los Angeles on April 18, 2024.

On April 14, 15 more vehicles were broken into in Westchester in similar crimes.

On April 21, an additional 17 vehicles were broken into in the Playa del Rey area.

"During the investigation, Pacific Area officers and detectives were able to determine the location of the subjects," the LAPD said in a statement. "Two juveniles were identified from video from several of the crimes and were detained in an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Manchester Avenue. Officers recovered multiple items of evidence in the apartment including burglary tools, multiple backpacks, ID cards, and credit cards."

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Pacific Area Auto Detective Damien Levesque at 310-482-6367.