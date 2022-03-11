Money Report

politics

Moscow Widens Attacks to New Cities in Ukraine; Russian Convoy Redeploys Near Kyiv. Follow Our Live Updates

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. 

More cities in Ukraine have been targeted by Russian airstrikes Friday, local authorities say, in a move that suggests Moscow is expanding its attack further into the country.

It comes after new satellite images appear to show that a large Russian convoy approaching Kyiv has been redeployed to towns and forests outside the city, potentially signaling a renewed push to bear down on the capital.

Satellite images appear to show Russian convoy redeployed around Kyiv

Russia's large military convoy, last seen northwest of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv near Antonov Airport, has "largely dispersed and redeployed," satellite images taken on Thursday by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies appear to show.

The photos appear to show that armored units have fanned out through the towns close to the airport, with artillery howitzers thought to be situated in firing positions nearby.

Maxar closeup satellite imagery of resupply trucks and probable multiple rocket launch deployment Berestyanka, northwest of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.
Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies
Maxar closeup satellite imagery of resupply trucks and probable multiple rocket launch deployment Berestyanka, northwest of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.

Maxar satellite imagery of troops and equipment deployed in the town of Ozera, Ukraine, northeast of Antonov Airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.
Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies
Maxar satellite imagery of troops and equipment deployed in the town of Ozera, Ukraine, northeast of Antonov Airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.
Maxar satellite imagery closeup of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on March 10, 2022.
Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies
Maxar satellite imagery closeup of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on March 10, 2022.
Maxar satellite imagery closeup of fires in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022.
Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies
Maxar satellite imagery closeup of fires in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022.
Maxar satellite imagery of trucks and equipment in a Russian convoy southeast of Ivankiv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.
Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies
Maxar satellite imagery of trucks and equipment in a Russian convoy southeast of Ivankiv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.

Maxar said damage to commercial and residential property could be seen in and around Kyiv and in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine.

The latest batch of satellite images come as Russia's onslaught of Ukraine enters its 16th day, with invading Russian troops seeking to maintain pressure on Kyiv and the besieged port city of Mariupol.

— Sam Meredith

Biden to announce more actions ‘to hold Russia accountable’

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with business leaders and state governors to discuss supply chain problems, particularly addressing semiconductor chips, on the White House campus in Washington, March 9, 2022.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with business leaders and state governors to discuss supply chain problems, particularly addressing semiconductor chips, on the White House campus in Washington, March 9, 2022.

President Joe Biden will announce new actions on Friday that will see the U.S. "continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," the White House said yesterday.

The president will announce the measures from the White House before traveling to Philadelphia, where he will deliver an address at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.

— Chloe Taylor

Ukraine’s cities are being hit by ‘devastating blows,’ official says

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's President, said Friday that Ukrainian cities are being hit by "devastating blows."

 — Chloe Taylor

Russian attacks move west, authorities say, targeting new cities

Ruslan Martsinkiv, mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk, said Friday morning that the city in western Ukraine was under attack and there had been explosions on the ground. He urged residents in a series of Facebook statements not to leave their homes, adding that the military and emergency services were on the scene.

Meanwhile Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Lutsk — another city in Ukraine's west — also said on Facebook that there had been explosions there this morning. He said the airstrike had taken place near the airport.

CNBC has not yet been able to independently verify the reported attacks on either city.

Elsewhere, the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine came under attack early on Friday morning, being hit by three airstrikes. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the strikes had hit a kindergarten, an apartment building and a shoe factory. One person died in the attacks, while 20 were injured, authorities said.

— Chloe Taylor

