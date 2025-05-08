2 students arrested in deadly stabbing in front of Santa Ana High School

Two Santa Ana High School students were arrested in a stabbing that killed one teen and injured two others during a fight in front of the Orange County school.

The suspects, 15- and 17-year-old brothers, turned themselves in to the Santa Ana Police Department in the hours after the stabbing Wednesday afternoon, police said. They were later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and transported to Juvenile Hall.

The stabbing left a 14-year-old student dead. He was identified Thursday by the coroner's office as Armando Morales, of Santa Ana.

The injured students are two brothers, ages 15 and 16. Details about their injuries were not available, but they were listed in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight and stabbing.

After-school activities were canceled Wednesday. Crisis counselors will be available Thursday.

Friends and family visited a memorial Wednesday night at the site of the stabbing.

"I think I'm still processing it because I don't really want to say that he passed away," said Aaron Chavez, best friend of the student who died. "He was a really fun, caring, and funny kid. He never got into trouble. He was kind of like the class clown."

The school district released a statement Wednesday evening: "#SAUSD is heartbroken to confirm that one of the students injured in an incident outside Santa Ana HS this afternoon has tragically passed away. Two additional students were also injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the family of the students students impacted."