If you're like thousands of San Diegans attending Petco Park Friday to listen to legendary singer-songwriter Elton John at the 2025 Concert for Cures, that answer is a resounding yes.

The semi-retired John, 78, returns to the stage to raise money for Curebound, a philanthropic organization that raises and invests strategic funding for cancer research. Previous headliners of the show include Alicia Keys with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and Ed Sheeran performing to sold-out crowds at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

"Music has the power to unite people together behind a shared cause," says Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. "Every person in the world has been impacted by cancer and by working together, we will accelerate better prevention, detection, and treatment options for patients and families. The funds raised at Concert for Cures will help bring us one step closer to our vision of cures in our lifetime."

One of the top-selling solo artists ever, with more than 300 million records sold worldwide, John has been honored with six Grammys, a Tony, two Oscars, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services." He played to a sold out audience at Petco Park in Nov 2022.

In January 2024, John joined the "EGOT" club after securing an Emmy Award for his Disney+ live concert special "Elton John Live: Farewell" from Dodger Stadium.

At the end of 2024, he announced he had lost sight in his right eye and had only limited sight in the left due to an infection.

Since it was launched in 2022, Concert for Cures has raised more than $8.5 million to support early-phase adult and pediatric cancer research among Southern California research institutions. Curebound has funded more than $45 million in cancer research, awarding more than 140 study grants for 20 types of pediatric and adult cancers.