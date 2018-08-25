Kiera Bergman recently moved to Arizona and has been missing for more than two weeks. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports on what her father had to say.

Police now suspect foul play in the Aug. 4 disappearance of a San Diego teenager who left her Phoenix home without her money, purse or car.

Kiera Bergman, 19, grew up in the unincorporated area of El Cajon but just recently relocated to Phoenix with her boyfriend Jon-Christopher Clark.

"Yes, we suspect foul play; however without Kiera, or any more details, we cannot say exactly what took place," Pheonix Police Department Sgt. Vince Lewis told NBC 7. "The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are such that we are relying on assistance from our Homicide Unit."

Bergman's boyfriend was arrested Aug. 17 for charges not connected to her disappearance.

Clark, 23, was arrested in Phoenix on 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery.

Clark wrote about the case on Instagram just hours before his arrest saying, "If the police even had a shred of evidence to say I had anything to do with this they would not of let me go."

Clark was released Friday night, though charges against him are still pending.

Even though his arrest had nothing to do with Bergman's disappearance, her family told NBC 7 they are suspicious of Clark.

"I was excited, relieved, shocked," Bergman's mom tells NBC 7. "He was the last one that I heard saw her."

"But you know we don't know for sure until we find out what happened," she added.

Family members said she was last seen at her work “Progressive Leasing” in Arizona. Bergman’s aunt said the work location is about 10 minutes from her new apartment.

"He was the last person to see her. He picked her up from work. Her colleague said she was visibly upset,” said Chris Bragg, Bergman’s father told NBC 7 on Monday.

Police said Aug. 9 they were “actively and vigorously investigating the disappearance” of the 19-year-old, but at that time they said there was no evidence of any foul play.

Last week, police updated their statement, calling the case 'suspicious.'

"This remains a missing person case; however, circumstances related to her disappearance are suspicious," Lewis said

Bergman’s aunt Mindy Tarantino told NBC 7 that Bergman sent a text message to her roommate at about 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, the day she went missing. No one has seen or heard from her since then, according to police.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or caleb.morris@phoenix.gov. After hours: (602) 262-6141.

People can provide information anonymously by calling Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish for (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.