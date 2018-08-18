Phoenix police now say the Aug. 4 disappearance of a woman who left her home without her money, purse or car, is suspicious.

The 19-year-old woman grew up in the unincorporated area of El Cajon but just recently relocated to Phoenix.

The missing woman's boyfriend was arrested on Friday for charges not connected to her disappearance.

Jon Clark, 23, was arrested in Phoenix on 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery.

Family members of Kiera Bergman told NBC 7 she was last seen at her work “Progressive Leasing” in Arizona. Bergman’s aunt said the work location is about 10 minutes from her new apartment.

Police said on Aug. 9 that they were “actively and vigorously investigating the disappearance” of the 19-year-old, but at that time they said there was no evidence of any foul play.

Friday, police updated their statement

"This remains a missing person case; however, circumstances related to her disappearance are suspicious," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis



Bergman’s aunt Mindy Tarantino told NBC 7 that Bergman sent a text message to her roommate at about 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, the day she went missing. No one has seen or heard from her since then, according to police.

The Phoenix Police Department issued the following statement to NBC 7 on Aug. 9:

“Phoenix Police is actively and vigorously investigating this disappearance. Phoenix Police are in constant contact with the family and have been conducting interviews daily. We understand the emotions involved and wish to show empathy towards all those who are looking for Kiera.”

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or caleb.morris@phoenix.gov. After hours: (602) 262-6141.

People can provide information anonymously by calling Silent Witness at at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish for (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.



