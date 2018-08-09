NBC 12 News in Phoenix has more on the search for Kiera Bergman, a 19-year-old who recently relocated from the San Diego area. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Police are "actively and vigorously investigating the disappearance" of a 19-year-old East County woman who left her new Phoenix home Saturday without her money, purse or car, according to her family.

Family members told Phoenix police that Kiera Bergman had very recently relocated from the San Diego area to a home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

She was last seen on Aug. 4 at her work, Progressive Leasing in Arizona, according to her family members.

Bergman's aunt Mindy Tarantino told NBC 7 that Bergman sent a text message to her roommate about 12:45 p.m. on the day she went missing. No one has heard from her since then, according to the family member.

Tarantino said Bergman works about 10 minutes from her apartment.



According to police, Bergman never returned home after leaving on Saturday afternoon and she has not been seen or heard from since then.

The Phoenix Police Department issued the following statement to NBC 7:



"Phoenix Police is actively and vigorously investigating this disappearance. Phoenix Police are in constant contact with the family and have been conducting interviews daily. We understand the emotions involved and wish to show empathy towards all those who are looking for Kiera."

Phoenix PD Sgt. Vincent Lewis said there is currently no evidence of any foul play at this time.



"Her disappearance is unique, in that we don't have any answers and no leads as to where she currently might be and this is out of character for her to not speak with friends or family," Sgt. Lewis said.



Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or caleb.morris@phoenix.gov. After hours: (602) 262-6141