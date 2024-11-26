There is a reason International Fraud Awareness Week wraps up just before the busiest shopping month of the year. Fraud investigators with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Economic Crimes Division are nervous.

“We do see more identity thefts, a lot more thefts of credit cards, and even packages being stolen from people’s homes, those tend to increase during the holidays,” warned Luis Mendez, one of the many fraud investigators with the DA’s office.

Fraud investigator Luis Mendez warns of holiday scams.

He added that for the last nine years, he and his team have been keeping up with an ever-evolving workload.

“It has become a lot more complex and more high-tech,” he said stressing that the DA’s office and everyone with a pulse needs to stay vigilant.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker, the most common holiday scams include -

Fake Social Media Ads - Buyers receive counterfeit items if anything at all after sending the seller money.

Buyers receive counterfeit items if anything at all after sending the seller money. Fake Toll Collections - These are official-looking texts or invoices by mail showing you owe money for one or several toll violations during your travels.

These are official-looking texts or invoices by mail showing you owe money for one or several toll violations during your travels. Free Gift Cards - They are offered by impersonators pretending to be from a company supposedly promoting its products.

They are offered by impersonators pretending to be from a company supposedly promoting its products. Fake Temporary Holiday Jobs - Imagined employment opportunities are offered to those hoping to make extra cash during the next few weeks.

Imagined employment opportunities are offered to those hoping to make extra cash during the next few weeks. Fake Shipping Notifications - They will usually pop up as texts and catch those awaiting or sending gifts.

They will usually pop up as texts and catch those awaiting or sending gifts. Fake Charities - These will take advantage of the spirit of giving that many will have during the holidays.

The DA’s office says you should file a police report if you lose money to a scam and even if you’re targeted by one.

“We have investigators in our office who are very diligent, who work very hard, if there is a lead they can follow, they will follow that lead,” said Mendez.

He explained that In 2023, the Economic Crimes Division filed criminal charges against 222 defendants, obtaining 206 convictions. From those convictions, he said that defendants were ordered to pay $3 million in restitution, and more than $1 million was given to victims.

You can avoid having to file a report altogether by avoiding losing money to a scam in the first place -

Do not click on links sent to you in a random text saying your delivery is stuck somewhere

Never listen to anyone who pressures you to send money without giving you a chance to call someone you trust.

When it comes to job or promotional offers, remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Finally, keep track of your credit card statements, just in case someone else is using your credit for THEIR holiday shopping.

By staying vigilant, Mendez says scammers will find it difficult to rob you of your money and your holiday joy.