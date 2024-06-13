Things to do this weekend: City Heights Street Food Festival, TLC, Pepe Aguilar and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, June 14

San Diego County Fair

Now until July 7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| Ticket pricing info

Are you feeling a bit nostalgic? Then "Let's go retro" at the annual San Diego County Fair. We have a full guide on everything you need to know before going to the fair, here.

TLC at the San Diego County Fair

7:30 p.m. at the San Diego County Fair| $60+

TLC will groove onto the Corona Grandstand Stage as part of the San Diego County Fair's Toyota Summer Concert Series.

Billy Nation

4 p.m. at the San Diego County Fair| $60+

Billy Nation delivers a high-energy authentic concert experience celebrating the music of Billy Joel.

Nat at Night

The San Diego Natural History Museum is open until 10 p.m.| $12

Explore the Museum after hours. Enjoy access to all exhibitions, pop-up programming, and the rooftop patio for food and drinks.

The Ballad Of Johnny And June

7:30 a.m. at the Mandell Weiss Theatre| $25-$79

A wholehearted and clear-eyed world premiere musical about the iconic love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Saturday, June 15

Sammy Johnson

8 p.m. at the San Diego County Fair| $60+

Sammy Johnson will be performing at the Chevrolet Paddock Stage as part of the San Diego County Fair's Toyota Summer Concert Series.

Bro-Am 2024 Beach Fest

7 a.m. at Moonlight State Beach| Free

The 20th anniversary Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest this summer, where 15,000+ music and community lovers converge for a day of surf, vibrant food, beach fun, and live music by Switchfoot and special guests.

City Heights Street Food Festival

11 a.m. on University Avenue| $15 General Admission- $10 City Heights residents

The fourth annual City Heights Street Food Fest will be a day of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights.

Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth 2024

11 a.m. at Memorial Park| Free

Get immersed in a day filled with community empowerment. There will also be over 100 vendors, food trucks, health and wellness resources, and live performances

Sunday, June 16

Pepe Aguilar

7:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Fair| $60+

As part of the Fair’s Domingueando en la Feria, which will feature Latin-themed entertainment, the concert at this year’s San Diego County Fair's Toyota Summer Concert Series will be performed in Spanish.

TuYo Theatre Presents "Pásale Pásale"

3 p.m. at Bayfront Charter School| $30 General admission

Innovative storytelling takes center stage as audiences become active participants in the story, they are invited to taste the yummy treats, make piñatas, and sing along with the Swap Meet vendors.

Fat Ham at the Old Globe

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $35-$118

The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Edición Especial:Segunda Edición Tour

8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre| $70+

Edicion Especial is in San Diego as part of their “Segunda Edición” tour.

Celeste Barber-Backup Dancer

8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $55+

Celeste is an actress, writer, comedian and internet sensation. She is in San Diego as part of her “Backup Dancer” live tour.