San Diego's ‘Parks After Dark' returns for 3rd summer of free, family fun

Playtime is not just for daytime.

"Parks After Dark" will be back for eight weeks this summer, San Diego city and county leaders announced Thursday morning.

The popular program will transform five neighborhood parks into evening community festivals every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. There will be health and fitness activities, music, movies, arts and crafts, games, youth sports clinics, tournaments, resources from non-profit organizations, and free food for children.

"Parks After Dark" is based on a Los Angeles County program run every summer for more than a decade. According to data provided by the San Diego Parks Foundation, the first three parks to host similar programs in Los Angeles saw a 32% decrease in serious and violent crimes within their first three years, between 2009 and 2013.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl grew up in Clairemont playing soccer and Little League in the local parks. He said he always felt safe and wants every child to have the same experience.

"I enjoyed being in our parks and I want all of our youth today to feel that same way. San Diego is America’s Finest City and that starts with a feeling of being safe here. We obviously have the best weather in the world and so when we put all of that together and we bring a community together, that’s when the magic happens here."

"Parks After Dark" started in 2022 with three parks and has grown each year since. This year, it will be held at City Heights, Linda Vista, Memorial, and Skyline Hills parks from June 20 through August 17, and Silver Wing from June 20 to July 27.

To see the full 2024 "Parks After Dark" schedule and activities, click here.