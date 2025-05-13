Train severs leg of man crawling between rail cars in Gaslamp

An incident on Monday night is shedding light on a dangerous situation that seems to be happening more near the Gaslamp.

Just after midnight, a man tried to crawl between the cars of a freight train after it had stopped on the tracks near the convention center. As he tried to do so, police say, the train began to move, severing the man's leg below the shin.

Several videos have gone viral in recent months that show impatient pedestrians climbing on and under trains to get from Harbor Drive to the Gaslamp.

A few months ago, another victim lost her leg at 5th and Harbor while trying to crawl between rail cars.

"These freight trains come through the area," SDPD Lt. Anthony Reese said. "They periodically just stop and pedestrians get a little frustrated not being able to cross because you can't cross while the trains are there stopped, so they take it [upon] themselves just to cross, and, unfortunately, some of them don't make it before the train starts, and they get stuck or they fall and, you know, they succumb to these injuries."

Police are urging people to obey the flashing lights and wait for the train to pass, or to use the pedestrian bridge.

The victim from this latest incident was rushed to the UC San Diego Medical Center. It's not known if surgeons were able to reattach the limb.

San Diego police are handling the investigation.