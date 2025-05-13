Gaslamp Quarter

Train severs leg of man crawling between rail cars in Gaslamp

The cars began moving just after midnight in the Gaslamp when the victim attempted to cross the tracks where a freight train had come to a stop.

By Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

An incident on Monday night is shedding light on a dangerous situation that seems to be happening more near the Gaslamp.

Just after midnight, a man tried to crawl between the cars of a freight train after it had stopped on the tracks near the convention center. As he tried to do so, police say, the train began to move, severing the man's leg below the shin.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More Gaslamp news

Gaslamp Quarter Oct 15, 2024

First-responders make grisly discovery after female hit by train in Gaslamp Quarter

Crime and Courts Mar 22

Driver carjacked in Gaslamp by two men who were later arrested

Several videos have gone viral in recent months that show impatient pedestrians climbing on and under trains to get from Harbor Drive to the Gaslamp.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A few months ago, another victim lost her leg at 5th and Harbor while trying to crawl between rail cars.

"These freight trains come through the area," SDPD Lt. Anthony Reese said. "They periodically just stop and pedestrians get a little frustrated not being able to cross because you can't cross while the trains are there stopped, so they take it [upon] themselves just to cross, and, unfortunately, some of them don't make it before the train starts, and they get stuck or they fall and, you know, they succumb to these injuries."

Police are urging people to obey the flashing lights and wait for the train to pass, or to use the pedestrian bridge.

The victim from this latest incident was rushed to the UC San Diego Medical Center. It's not known if surgeons were able to reattach the limb.

San Diego police are handling the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Gaslamp Quarter
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us