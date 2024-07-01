San Diego

San Diego's Pride month celebrates LGBTQ+ community. See what's ahead

The highly anticipated Pride Festival and Parade are scheduled for Saturday, July 20

By NBC 7 Staff

Hillcrest is going all out for San Diego Pride festivities, which include mixers, parties and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

As cheerful as the festivities are, they serve as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

Pride Month is well underway and while LGBTQ+ members and allies celebrate this June, San Diego's biggest festivities for the occasion don't begin until July. Take a look below to see what events lead up to the highly anticipated San Diego Pride Festival and Parade.

Saturday, July 13

  • She Fest – 12 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

Wednesday, July 17

Thursday, July 19

Saturday, July 20

Sunday, July 21

More events are scheduled from June 6 through the end of Pride Festival weekend. To see a full calendar of what San Diego Pride has in store, click here.

