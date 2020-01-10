Eater San Diego: Food Hall Additions and Kid-Friendly Restaurants

Come spring, the Sky Deck will add 20,000-square feet of dining to Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Eater San Diego takes a look at the newest tenantS signing on to the newest local food collective, plus other tasty top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Del Mar Highlands Preps Massive Food Collective

The ambitious expansion underway at Del Mar Highlands Town Center includes the 20,000-square-foot Sky Deck project, which will open this spring with a variety of eateries and a beer garden. Situated above a Jimbo’s market, the Sky Deck’s new tenants will serve Mexican cuisine, Greek street food, and East Coast seafood. Each spot will have their own dining area, and the foodie emporium will also boast a central cocktail bar.

Where to Eat With Kids in San Diego

Let’s face it: sometimes it’s hard to get out with the kids, especially to places that you also enjoy. Eater's guide to family-friendly restaurants that don't sacrifice style or sustenance features 18 easy eateries, including brewpubs and food halls, that will appeal to adults as well as kids. These welcoming spots offer everything from dedicated play areas to arcade and outdoor games. Come on, go out!

Addison Pastry Chef Opening Tijuana Bakery

An experienced pastry chef and baker who was previously part of the team at San Diego's Michelin-starred Addison Restaurant is venturing to launch a solo bakery called Cannella in Tijuana. Due this February, the bake shop will feature traditional and classic Mexican breads made with French technique and modern flavors.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck Returns

The all-pink mobile shop stuffed full of Hello Kitty-themed merchandise, from edible treats to limited-edition collectibles, will be back in San Diego this Saturday (Jan. 11) at The Shoppes in Carlsbad. The cute café truck will also be rolling up to Otay Ranch Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Seafood Bar Pops Up at Seaport Village

Oslo Sardine Bar is a long-running art installation and local pop-up that is open to the public every Thursday evening in Seaport Villlage's Lighthouse District. Combining performance and interactive art with a menu of canned seafood, the pop-up provides a charming and unique experience.

