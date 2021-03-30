Chipotle to Give Away Burritos and Bitcoin for National Burrito Day

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering customers an unusual promotion for National Burrito Day on April 1.

The chain will give away $100,000 worth of burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,'' said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer for the Newport Beach-based chain. “We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: burritos or Bitcoin.''

The promotion comes in the form of a digital game in which players are encouraged to carry out a mock "chiptocurrency'' rescue mission and crack the code on a digital wallet. The company describes the game as "a playful ode'' to Chipotle founder and CEO Stefan Thomas' experience losing the login to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin.

Each player will have 10 tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin. If players are unsuccessful, they may be surprised with a special offer from Chipotle.

Overall, 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin, and three lucky fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

The contest goes live at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. April 1.

To play the game, and for official rules, eligibility restrictions and other details, click here. burritosorbitcoin.com