‘It's got to stop': Homeowners in Rolando express concerns about ADUs

Accessory dwelling units are becoming more popular in the San Diego area as housing costs continue to rise. Homeowners in Rolando and the College Area say the housing units are popping up everywhere.

“There’s a two-story, four-unit ADU two houses down on that street. It used to bother me, but I can’t see it anymore because of this. There’s one being built behind the neighbors. It’s got to stop,” homeowner Phillip Gibbins said.

Gibbins is a veteran with decades of military service under his belt. He says he worked hard to achieve his piece of the American Dream but that it’s not as attractive with large units emerging nearby.

"A flipper bought it and remodeled it. The person that bought it immediately turned the living room into a bedroom, the garage into a bedroom, over the last few years, and this just started August 28th,” Gibbins said.

Local communities have been taking a look at housing policy in recent years to address the housing shortage.

“The ADU at 4554 Seminole Dr. complies with all local and state regulations and was permitted in January 2024. The City of San Diego has continuously updated ADU regulations since 2020. These changes are in order to remain in compliance with State ADU regulations and to adopt local ones,” city of San Diego spokesperson Richard Berg said.

Some neighbors are also concerned about noise and parking issues that could arise from ADUs popping up in neighborhoods.

“Parking is not required for an ADU unless the site is within the Beach Impact Area of the Parking Impact Overlay Zone and outside of a transit priority area,” Berg said.

NBC 7 reached out to the owner of the property where the ADU is under construction, but he has not returned our request for comment.