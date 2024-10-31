Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Dia de los Muertos, coffee festival and beer week

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Nov. 1

17th Annual Veterans Day Parade

7:15-10:15 a.m. | Veterans Elementary School | Free

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is hosting the 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade to honor and remember veterans and active military.

San Diego Beer Week

Dates and times vary | Events differ by location

Presented by the non-profit San Diego Brewers Guild, breweries, bars and restaurants throughout San Diego County will be participating in the 16th annual celebration of the local independent craft beer industry. Individual locations will host events and offer beer specials during the week, all posted on the Brewers Guild’s calendar. Be sure to try the eighth Capital of Craft IPA collaboration beer released for the celebration.

Viejas Outlet Center Ice Rink

Open 3-10 p.m. | Viejas Outlet Center | $20+

A taste of winter is in the air, even if we're not quite there yet. Southern California’s largest outdoor ice skating rink opens this weekend and will remain open every day through Jan. 5, with select holiday hours. Get on the ice and under the holiday lights to celebrate this winter season.

Dia de los Muertos at SeaWorld

All weekend long | SeaWorld San Diego | $49

Large, dressed Catrina statues will be around the park, as well as ofrendas of momentos and flowers honoring loved ones who have passed. Music, along with themed food and beverages will also be offered. The event is included with an admission ticket to SeaWorld, which start at $49.

Rolling Pumpkins

3 -9 p.m. | Parkway Plaza in El Cajon | $13 per child

Visitors will find a display of inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, rides, games, and pumpkins.

Haunted Corn Maze 2024

Friday and Saturday | Carlsbad Strawberry Company | $25+

Visitors can enjoy the last weekend of the Haunted Corn Maze created by The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation.

Richard O' Brien's The Rocky Horror Show

Friday and Saturday | Cygnet Theatre | $78+

Also ending after this weekend, is the Cygnet Theatre's run of the cult classic Broadway show. Reality, fiction, and camp collide in this mash-up of comics, rock and roll, and late-night horror flicks from the 20th century.

Saturday, Nov. 2

4th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Downtown Chula Vista | Free

The lively celebration includes an Ofrenda Competition, a Catrín & Catrina Ensemble contest, live music and dance performances at four different locations, a car show by Impalas Car Club SD, kids crafts, artisan vendors at Mercado by Las Jefas Market, delicious food and more. Make sure to bring a copy of a photo of a loved one who has passed away to pin on the Community Altar.

San Diego Coffee Festival

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Broadway Pier | $31+

Taste your way through curated exhibitors, including San Diego’s top coffee roasters, as they share coffee, teas, eats and more. Ask master roasters all your coffee questions while you enjoy live music from local bands.

Meet The Fleet at 32nd Street

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Naval Base San Diego Gate 9 | Free

Naval Base San Diego is hosting a general public visit featuring ship tours, displays, rides, food vendors and live music from the CNRSW Navy Band. The event is open to all, with the goal being to promote community engagement with the Fleet through a fun and informative experience. Note: All adult visitors must show U.S. federal or state issued identification or passport for ship tours. No pets (including ADA dogs) are authorized on the ships.

Tamale Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Grape Day Park in Escondido | Free

The festival celebrates tamales and other types of Latin food that have become a staple in California culture. Attendees will also have a look at the history of the Spanish and Mexican settlers who have influenced traditions.

Ana Barbara

8 p.m. at The Magnolia | $108+

Ana Barbara is celebrating 30 years in the music industry with a stop in San Diego for her “La Reina Grupera” tour. She also became the first regional Mexican female songwriter to receive a BMI Icon Award.

Sunday, Nov. 3

San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

2:30 p.m. | Snapdragon Stadium | $14+

Cheer on your reigning NWSL Shield champion Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium as they face Racing Louisville FC. Score a limited edition Wave FC baseball jersey by being one of the first 15,000 fans, courtesy of PNC Bank.

San Diego Triathlon Challenge

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mission Bay | Fundraising event

Challenged Athletes Foundation’s (CAF) iconic San Diego Triathlon Challenge has been redesigned as a sprint. It now features a half-mile swim, a 12.4-mile ride and a 3.1-mile closed course run. You can participate in the full tri as part of a relay team or in a single sport. Registration is required and there is a fundraising minimum for participants. CAF’s event is aimed at increasing access to sports for people with physical disabilities.



More Than Pink Walk

6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Balboa Park | Fundraising event

This event is a celebration of the strength and resilience of survivors and all people living with metastatic breast cancer. These members are honored at the Hope Village Celebration and the Pathway of Hope/Survivor Parade. The San Diego More Than Pink Walk will be 2.5 miles in length, and participants of all ages are encouraged to join on event day. Registration is required.

Carlsbad Village Street Faire

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Carlsbad Village | Free entry

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire features 900 arts and crafts booths, antiques, international food court, children’s rides, an entertainment stage and a beer garden. Organized by The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, the street faire runs on the first Sunday of May and November. Free shuttle bus and bike valet services are provided.