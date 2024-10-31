Del Mar's 11th fall run began Thursday with a nine-race card ahead of the prestigious 41st Breeders' Cup World Championships scheduled at the track on Friday and Saturday.

More than $34 million in purses and awards are being offered over the two days of Breeders' Cup races, including the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday.

The events help begin five weeks of racing for the "Bing Crosby season," so named for the Hollywood star who was a founding partner of the Del Mar Racetrack.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Starting our Bing Crosby meet off with two days of Breeders' Cup excitement just makes a good thing even better," Del Mar vice president and racing secretary David Jerkens said. "Our regular fall cards -- enhanced by our special Turf Festival -- will present some of the best racing in the country during that time period and, with the Breeders' Cup coming back again in 2025, we'll hope to keep our racing roll moving right ahead."

Following opening weekend, seniors will get free admission, a program, and a seat on all Fridays for the rest of the Bing Crosby season.

Sundays will be "Free & Fun Sundays" for Diamond Club members, who will receive free admission and a 40% discount on special food and beverage offerings.

Diamond Club members will also get free general admission for Opening Day. Gates open Thursday at 11 a.m. and the first post is at 12:30 p.m.

Other special events scheduled throughout the season include: