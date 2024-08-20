PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 in honor of Clear the Shelters

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet greet you at the end of the day.
While bringing a new furry friend into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.
From now until Sept. 10, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of animals.
In honor of our monthlong
Clear the Shelters pet adoption event, we wanted to introduce you to the pets that put smiles on our faces as soon as we get home.
Are you thinking of adopting a pet? You can find a list of adoptable pets
here and local participating shelters here. Some are offering discounted adoption fees this month and even better deals in the coming weeks.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the San Diego Humane Society will waive adoption fees at all of its campuses for a
special one-day event.
Without further ado, meet the pets of our newsroom below:
NBC 7 anchor Monica Dean and her dog Dash on Christmas in 2023,
Mark Mullen
NBC 7 anchor Mark Mullen says his pooch Finn is the best dog his family has ever had! Photogenic Finn was adopted from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
These purr-fect kitties belong to Telemundo 20 anchor Rigo Villalobos. Annada is the cat on the left, and Rigo says she is always eating something! Rigo found Tommy, the cat on the right, on the street when he was only a few days old. Tommy is deaf and meows really loud, but Rigo thinks it’s cute!
NBC 7 political reporter Joey Safchik adopted Athena from the Nebraska Humane Society right after moving to Omaha for her first job in news. Joey says Athena walked right into her arms at the shelter. Adopting this beautiful, feisty adult tuxedo was the best decision Joey's made, and now they are best friends!
Sergio Flores
Here’s a photo of Sergio Flores with NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Responds and his best friend, Eskimo. Sadly, Eskimo passed away a few years ago. Sergio misses his dog dearly and says Eskimo was of strong character and really enjoyed the snow.
NBC 7 Investigates’ Alexis Rivas loves her active dog Hershey!
Catherine Garcia
NBC 7 anchor Catherine Garcia strongly supports the “don’t shop, adopt” mindset. Her two cats, Olive and Lulu, were adopted from a local shelter. Catherine also has two adorable puppers — Charlie and Ponchkitties.
Ana Cristina Sanchez
Is there anything finer in life than a nice belly rub or a scratch behind the ear? Beebee doesn’t think so. She’s the dog of Telemundo 20 meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez. This bilingual baby knew in two languages that it was a bit naughty of her to jump into the koi pond at Balboa Park that one time she did.
Adonis Albright
Meet Simba and Enano! These rescue cats belong to NBC 7 reporter and producer Adonis Albright. Simba is the orange tabby. He’s a playful and loveable boy that loves to eat. Enamo, the gray tabby, loves to cuddle and stand on his hind legs, just like a meerkat!
Rafael Colorado
These two doggies belong to Telemundo 20 digital media producer Rafael Colorado! He adopted Lucky (left) after finding him in a dumpster when he was just a puppy. Rafael has been with him for 15 years. Zorrita (right) has been Rafael’s companion for two years. She was found on the road after a vehicle came close to hitting her. Zorrita means little fox in Spanish.
Ricardo Sandoval
Cuteness overload! This is Benji — NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 production manager Ricardo Sandoval’s adorable orange cat. Benji, adopted from South Bay Cat Adoptions in Chula Vista, loves folding over the rug to make himself a tunnel.
Scott Baird
Chief photographer Scott Baird got Sadie last year from the Frosted Faces organization, which specializes in adopting out senior animals. Sadie is 9 years old and enjoys her morning walks, watching the world from the front door and chasing lizards around the yard. She has an impatient growl when she wants something that sounds a lot like Chewbacca. Sadie’s nickname is Peanut because well…she looks like one.
Fabiola Berriozabal
This is Cali. She’s your average golden retriever: stubborn, needy and a ball of energy. She loves the beach, laying in the snow and getting as muddy as she can at the dog park. Telemundo 20 digital media producer Fabiola Berriozabal says Cali came into her life when she needed her most. Now, Fabiola can’t imagine her life without her.
Ruston Grau
Put your paws together for AussieDoodles Dottie and Dutton. These cuties belong to managing editor Ruston Grau.
Brian Holt
This cutie is named Jasmine! She brings so much joy to her human, assignment editor Brian Holt. Some of her favorite activities include taking over the bed and closing Brian's laptop to demand snacks and cuddles.
Maria Villanueva
These three pups begging for treats belong to NBC 7 producer Maria Villanueva. The black and white chihuahua is Rascal, the Shih Tzu mix is Daisy (also known as Fwoof) and the brown chihuahua is Peanut. They were all adopted from rescue organizations in San Diego County.
Mike Dorfman
Say hello to Leeloo the cat and Barney the dog! These two rescues from Jacksonville, Florida, belong to NBC 7 Investigates’ producer Mike Dorfman.
Kristin Valdivia
Take a look at these best friends: Kitty (left) and Lily (right). Their loving human is APC operator Kristin Valdivia. She got Lily from the shelter.
Wendy Warren
That is Bogart Humphrey Robinson. He’s 17. Let’s face it, he’s old. But he is still NBC 7 assistant news director Wendy Warren’s sweet little baby. He loves the sunbeam of San Diego and treats.
Kari Tessieri
Senior account manager Kari Tessieri’s family recently adopted their 4-month-old puppy Roxie from the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter. Look how happy her sons Grayson and Conner are giving Roxie the pets she deserves!
David Villasenor
Whitney is such a good girl! This 2-year-old Australian cattle dog belongs to NBC 7 executive producer David Villasenor’s son. Whitney was adopted in March from an animal shelter in Bonita.
Azucena Barreto
This is NBC 7 story producer Azucena Barreto’s son, Otis! Don’t let the fluff and those eyes fool you — Otis can become sassy in a snap. He’s a big troublemaker, but it’s because he loves attention! It’s safe to say Otis is a certified mama’s boy (and a proud one). He’s busy living in sunny San Diego, going to dog parks and beaches whenever he can. When Otis is not out there being a clown, he’s busy being a passenger prince while running errands with Azucena.