PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 in honor of Clear the Shelters

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet greet you at the end of the day.

While bringing a new furry friend into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.

From now until Sept. 10, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of animals.

In honor of our monthlong Clear the Shelters pet adoption event, we wanted to introduce you to the pets that put smiles on our faces as soon as we get home.

Are you thinking of adopting a pet? You can find a list of adoptable pets here and local participating shelters here. Some are offering discounted adoption fees this month and even better deals in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the San Diego Humane Society will waive adoption fees at all of its campuses for a special one-day event.

Without further ado, meet the pets of our newsroom below: