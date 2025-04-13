In photos: Coachella 2025 rocks Southern California

Thousands of festivalgoers descended upon the desert this weekend for the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Headliners for the 2025 festival include Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone. In their company are artists that span different genres such as EDM, bedroom pop, hardcore and more. Other performers included Speed, Charli xcx, Circle Jerks, GloRilla, JENNIE and a number of surprise guests.
Take a look below to see the action from this year's festivities.
Clairo performs onstage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: María Zardoya of The Marías performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Travis Scott performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: LL Cool J and Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil the perform at the Outdoor Theatre at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Above & Beyond performs at the Outdoor Theatre at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Deven Craige, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner of Weezer at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Sunoo and Sunghoon of ENHYPEN perform at Sahara Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
(L/R) Muno, Foofa, Plex, Kammy Kam played by Kamryn Smith and Brobee, the main members of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: T-Pain performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
Laufey at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Tyla performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Festivalgoers attend the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Trixie Mattel performs at the DoLab Tent at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)