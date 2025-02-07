La Jolla storm drain repair

2 photos
1/2
In the last fiscal year, the city spent $1,370,000 to fix a collapsed storm drain in La Jolla. This is the photo of the damage.
NBC 7
2/2
In the last fiscal year, the city spent $1,370,000 to fix a collapsed storm drain in La Jolla. This is a photo of the area after the repair was completed.
NBC 7
