Lake Murray, Miramar Reservoir would be closed Monday-Friday under city's budget proposal

People who frequent the reservoirs hope the city will change course

Ahead of next week's series of public hearings on the city's draft budget proposal, some people are taking issue with the plan to slash the hours of operation at the Lake Murray Reservoir and Miramar Reservoir. Under the city's current draft budget proposal, the reservoirs would be closed Monday through Friday, and only open on weekends.

On Saturday, Rachel Drabecki and her daughter were enjoying the wildlife by the water. "I mean, that'd be a bummer," said Drabecki, when asked about the city's proposal.

This was Drabecki and her daughter's first time at Lake Murray, and they had already made plans to come back soon. However, if the city's plan moves forward, they would have to change course.

"We'd just have to find something else to do, I guess, on those days," said Drabecki.

In a statement to NBC 7, the city said the Public Utilities Department's (PUD) recreation program has a budget of $3,110,927 funded through the general fund. Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 includes a 20% cut, or $622,185, to the recreation budget.

"Currently, Miramar and Murray reservoirs are open 7 days a week. In the proposed FY26 budget, they will be open 2 days a week, Saturday and Sunday. This provides a $414,176 savings," said Jennifer McBride, a supervising public information officer with the city.

There would also be several other cuts to services and hours of operation at other reservoirs and locations across San Diego, including the San Vicente and El Capitan reservoirs, Sutherland, Hodges, Otay, and Barrett.

On closed days, the city said parking lots will not be accessible to the public, and restrooms at the recreation stations would be locked. However, portapotties would stay unlocked on closed days to protect the reservoirs' water quality.

"Not good. Not good. You know, you're taking a nice place, locking it down I mean everybody comes out here and walks you know, relax. Have their lunches or dinners. Or enjoy their evenings," said Jose Lopez, who lives near the reservoir. Lopez said he comes to Lake Murray several times during the week after he gets off work.

The city council will hold a series of hearings from May 5-9, where the public will get to weigh in on the budget draft proposal. Following that, Gloria will release his revised, official budget proposal on May 14.