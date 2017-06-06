Chargers Top Pick Sidelined With Injury

Surprise, Surprise. Another new addition to the Chargers is injured.
This time it’s the team’s 2017 first round draft pick Mike Williams.
The 6’4” wide receiver from Clemson is suffering from a mild disc herniation in his lower back and will be sidelined for the remainder of the off-season program.
The injury will likely hold Williams out until training camp.
This is not the first time Williams has experienced neck problems. Back in 2015, Williams fractured a bone in his neck after catching a touchdown pass and colliding with the goal post.
He missed the rest of that season and received a redshirt before returning with a breakout year in 2016.
After racking up team highs with 98 receptions, 1,361 passing yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt junior, Williams helped Clemson football claim the national title this past January as one of DeShaun Watson’s favorite targets.
If healthy, Williams is expected to compete for a starting position in the Chargers offense along with other key weapons for Philip Rivers like Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and the emerging Hunter Henry.