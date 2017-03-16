 Welcome to PyeongChang: A Look Inside the 2018 Olympic Host City | NBC 7 San Diego
Welcome to PyeongChang: A Look Inside the 2018 Olympic Host City

By Andrea Swalec

31 minutes ago

South Korea is perhaps best known for Seoul, the bustling capital that's one of the most densely populated cities in the world. But a small town about 115 miles to the east is about to be in the spotlight.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will begin in less than a year in PyeongChang, a county in the Taebaek Mountains that has a striking landscape, a 6th century temple and a distinct culinary tradition. On a recent tour of PyeongChang, county culture researcher Yoon Il-goo encouraged visitors to the Olympic host city to explore.

"Don't spend all your time at the Games. It's amazing here. Enjoy the region in all its aspects," he said through an interpreter.

Here's a preview of what PyeongChang has to offer:

