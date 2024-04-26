Two Alabama families welcome babies Johnny Cash and June Carter on same day and hospital

Two Alabama mothers gave birth to babies named Johnny Cash and June Carter at the same hospital on April 10.

The Davis family welcomed their son Johnny Cash Davis just down the hall from the Clarks who welcomed their daughter June Carter Clark at Huntsville Hospital.

Both families agreed the experience was the coincidence of a lifetime.

How the two families became acquainted with one another is not any less serendipitous. It was an encounter in the hospital elevator.

A family member was visiting the baby girl and ran into Johnny Cash’s dad, who was wearing a Johnny Cash shirt.

The family member was quick to point out that he was there to meet a baby named June Carter. Johnny Cash’s father responded, “That’s weird, we just had a baby named Johnny Cash.”

The family member told the Clarks about the elevator incident and the parents knew they wanted to get permission from the nurse to meet the family down the hall.

“And they said, ‘This couple wants to talk to you because their baby is named June Carter.’ And I thought, ‘Well okay, that’s the oddest coincidence I’ve ever heard of,’ but of course we immediately took [the babies] out in the hall and took pictures and exchanged information so that they will always have this cool coincidence to follow them as they grow, and they’ll always have a cool story,” Nicole Davis said.

The rest was history. The families exchanged contact information and took photos of their newborns together.

“I just think it’s so fun that in a world where there’s lots of little babies that were born on April 10, these two guys are always gonna have this really fun back story and always have an opportunity to have a friend that they met in an unconventional but really special way,” Nicole Davis said.

The two families decided to stay in touch, recognizing that such serendipitous moments are not an everyday occurrence.