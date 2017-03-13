Suspect Attempts to Steal Computer in Rancho Penasquitos Home Invasion Robbery | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Suspect Attempts to Steal Computer in Rancho Penasquitos Home Invasion Robbery

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    A suspect was arrested after entering a home in the Rancho Penasquitos area and attempting to steal a computer, San Diego Police (SDPD) confirmed.

    The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Del Diablo Street and Del Diablo Way.

    Police said a mother and her daughter were inside the home during the attempting robbery.

    There were no injuries.

    At this point, it is unknown if the suspect was armed.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices