A suspect was arrested after entering a home in the Rancho Penasquitos area and attempting to steal a computer, San Diego Police (SDPD) confirmed.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Del Diablo Street and Del Diablo Way.

Police said a mother and her daughter were inside the home during the attempting robbery.

There were no injuries.

At this point, it is unknown if the suspect was armed.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.