The first storm of the spring season is expected to roll into San Diego County late Tuesday night, bringing with it heavier rain and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.

NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said showers will begin to form over the county at around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Tuesday. More light rain will roll in overnight.

This, she said, will lead to scattered showers Wednesday morning. By 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kodesh forecasts more intense rain, which is expected to last into the evening hours, with a chance of thunderstorms.

“Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we still have a chance of showers,” Jodesh added. “We should dry out by Thursday afternoon.”

Kodesh said Friday will be dry, but cool. Another chance of rain returns Saturday.

Some San Diego residents were preparing for the storm Tuesday morning by conserving water. A few locals told NBC 7 they planned to turn off their sprinklers and collect the rainfall in buckets to later reuse the water.

NBC 7’s exclusive mobile radar truck, StormRanger 7, will be tracking the storm in San Diego Tuesday night and Wednesday. The one-of-a-kind vehicle has a live, high-powered radar that enables StormRanger 7 to track storms wherever they are with a higher degree of accuracy and more details than ever before.