NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on the shooting in Linda Vista near a child care center and library. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

San Diego Police have identified the officers the officers involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday near a child care center in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Ulric Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The location is right off the busy Linda Vista Road, near a library and the Vine Childcare Center. The Linda Vista Presbyterian Church and a U.S. Post Office are also nearby.

Police first responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to SDPD Lt. Ray Valentin. The witness said two men, one possibly armed with a gun, were arguing and said one man may have shot the other man.

When police arrived on scene, they found the men and tried to detain them.

SDPD Gives Update on Linda Vista Officer-Involved Shooting

Police explained that the incident spawned form an argument between two men, one armed, at a taco shop. When an officer arrived, the armed suspect fled and attempted to climb the fence of a preschool. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the details. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Both men initially complied with the officer's command but at one point, one of the suspects - later identified as Ferdinand Gangano Alarcio, 48, of San Diego - pointed what appeared to be a handgun at an officer before fleeing on foot, Valentin said.

The officers chased after Alarcio on foot; at one point, he attempted to climb over a local day care center's fence.

“As the suspect was attempting to climb the fence, armed with a handgun, he posed a significant threat to the children, and the staff," SDPD Capt. Brain Ahearn said. At the time of the incident, there were about 100 children and 15 teachers inside. No one was harmed.

In an attempt to stop him, the officers fired their weapons at the suspect; a bullet struck his finger, according to Ahearn.

Parents Rush to Pick Up Kids After Shooting Near Preschool

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to parents who say they had no idea whether or not their children were safe until they arrived at the preschool and spoke with police. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

The suspect then threw the handgun across fence. When officers recovered the apparent handgun, they learned that Alarcio was actually armed with a BB-gun that closely resembled a black semi-automatic handgun.

Alarcio was booked into County jail on multiple charges. One suspect remains outstanding.

The SDPD officers involved in the incident was Shane Franken, an officer with one year of experience with the department, and Michael Wagner, an officer with three years of experience with the department.

Both officers were not hurt. They had body-worn cameras which were turned on during the shooting, Ahearn said.

Preschool Parents Told of Shooting via Phone Alert System

The director of the preschool told NBC 7's Dave Summers that he sent out an alert message to parents' cell phones using an emergency system. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.