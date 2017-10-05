A San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer leaked hundreds of gallons of oil into the waters near the San Diego harbor, military officials confirmed Thursday.

USS Dewey experienced mechanical failure Wednesday and leaked 700 gallons of lubricating oil as a result.

Hard oil booms have been put in place at the location of the spill near the mouth of the Tijuana River.

The leak was stopped and the Navy is coordinating remedial actions with local U.S. Coast Guard officials, Helen Haase, Navy Region Southwest Environmental Public Affairs Officer said in a written release.

Haase said NOAA officials suggest an oil sheen may reach land Thursday afternoon.

The location of the area is between Imperial Beach and Tijuana, Mexico.

No crewmembers were injured.

