A Metro PCS store was robbed Wednesday evening in the College East area of San Diego.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the robbery occurred at 5:22 p.m. on the 6600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Police were searching for a suspect at the time.

This is the first reported Metro PCS robbery but it is unknown if the incident is related to the previous robberies.

No other information was available.