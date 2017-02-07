Fourth Metro PCS Armed Robbery Reported in Clairemont

Two men, wanted in connection to three separate Metro PCS armed robberies across San Diego, were suspected of another robbery Tuesday in Clairemont, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) reported.

The robbery was reported at 12:28 p.m. on the 5400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805.

Police said the two suspects made a demand to employees and then ran away out of the back of the store. One suspect was armed with a handgun.

It is unknown what was stolen.

This robbery is connected to the three others reported at Metro PCS stores, police told NBC 7.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 27 at 1:14 p.m. inside the Metro PCS store on the 4200 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the Kensington area. The second was reported on Jan. 30 inside another store on the 3400 block of Adams Avenue in Normal Heights. The suspects also targeted a store on the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 2, San Diego police released surveillance video and pictures of the two suspects.

Suspect Wanted in Armed Robbery at Metro PCS Store

San Diego police released surveillance video Thursday of one suspect wanted in connection to an armed robberies at three different Metro PCS stores in San Diego. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

In the most recent robbery, one suspect had his face covered with a bandana and was wearing a blue hoodie, black jacket and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie and jeans. He had used his shirt to cover his face.

According to police, one suspect uses a handgun in every reported robbery. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.