The scene of the rollover crash on westbound SR-54 on Feb. 24.

Four senior citizens are in the hospital after a van taking them to the Saint Paul’s PACE center in Chula Vista rolled across the State Route 54 in Paradise Hills.

California High Patrol (CHP) reported the crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Friday on the westbound lanes of the SR-54 near Woodman Avenue.

The medical transport van crashed into a Honda Accord, and moments after, slammed into a big rig.

The driver of the transport van, along with three of the seniors inside, sustained minor injuries.

But the fourth senior citizen suffered a concussion along with a severe cut to one of his legs.

Martin Duarte told NBC 7 his grandfather, 87-year-old Tomas Medina is in bad shape.

“He is in pretty critical condition,” said Duarte. “He broke his femur. He has been losing a lot of blood; they have him on blood transfusions.”

Duarte explained his grandfather suffered a concussion and has brain bleeding.

“They are trying to get him stable enough to where they can do surgery,” he added.

Carol Hubbard, the executive director for St. Paul’s PACE told NBC 7, two of the seniors inside of the van were in wheelchairs.

Duarte says his family, as well as his grandfather, are taking the recovery one day at a time.