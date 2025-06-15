Dreyer, Iloski lead San Diego FC to win in Minnesota

San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer spent a few weeks away from the club playing on the national team for his native Denmark. He re-joined the team shortly before their road match against Minnesota United FC, a battle for control of 2nd place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

It was like he never left.

Dreyer scored a pair of goals, including one from midfield, and assisted on the first of Milan Iloski's two scores in a 4-2 win that would have playoff seeding implications at the end of the season. It was a bit of a surprising result given how the match started.

In the 8th minute SDFC defender Chris McVey tried to play a ball back to goalie CJ dos Santos ... but the pass was a bit off target and skipped right on by dos Santos and in for an own goal, giving Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Dreyer took the sting off the miscue. Seeing the United FC goalie playing up, Dreyer unleashed a rocket from just inside the midfield stripe, arcing a perfect shot into the net for the equalizing goal that's a legitimate contender for MLS Goal of the Year.

Minnesota took the lead back in the 38th minute but the second half was dominated by the visitors. United was called for a handball in the goalie box, giving SDFC a penalty kick. There was no question who got that honor. Dreyer snuck one underneath the keeper for his second goal, leveling the match 2-2.

But, the MVP candidate leads MLS in assists, and he was more than happy to share the scoring wealth. In the 75th minute Dreyer lofted a perfect pass to the middle where Escondido native Milan Iloski finished with a leaping header to give San Diego their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Iloski was subbed in at halftime. Coming off the bench seems to be where he's most dangerous. In stoppage time he grabbed a loose ball in his own third, dribbled through a trio of United defenders, and 75 yards later stuck it in the bottom left corner to put the game away on a truly amazing individual effort. Iloski has scored five goals for his home town team and done it in a miniscule 203 minutes on the pitch.

The win puts SDFC alone in 2nd place, two points behind Vancouver, and guess what? San Diego's next match is up in Canada on June 25.