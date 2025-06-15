Officers injured after head-on collision following pursuit in Oceanside

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday two Oceanside Police Department officers had to be taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries, following a head-on collision after a pursuit that started in Oceanside and ended in Bonsall, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The pursuit began at around 5:20 p.m. when the suspects, who were driving a white Jeep, failed to yield.

The pursuit lasted less than five minutes and ended in a head-on collision with an Oceanside Police Department vehicle, Oceanside authorities said.

There were three suspects in the Jeep, two adults and one juvenile, one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries the other two were taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Authorities told NBC 7 that a firearm and illicit substances were found in the suspect vehicle.