‘No Kings' protests planned for Saturday across San Diego County

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day. Several are planned across San Diego County, according to the organizer's website.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The San Diego Police Department is aware of the planned demonstrations and stated it supports the right to peacefully assemble and exercise freedom of speech.

"We recognize that recent federal immigration actions have deeply affected our community. While we support the public’s right to express their views, we urge that all demonstrations remain peaceful and within the bounds of the law," the police department said in a statement.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What are 'No Kings' protests?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Where are 'No Kings' protests?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.

In San Diego, several protests are planned across the county, including in Chula Vista, Waterfront Park, El Cajon, Mira Mesa, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo, Del Mar, Escondido, San Marcos and Carlsbad.