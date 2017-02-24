4 Hurt in Paradise Hills Rollover Crash

Raw aerial video of a rollover crash on westbound State Route 54 that left four people injured on Feb. 24.

A rollover crash in Paradise Hills left four people injured and traffic stalled on State Route 54 Friday morning.

Just before 10:40 a.m., a van traveling westbound on SR-54, west of Woodman Street, crashed, landing in the center divide. Officials with the Heartland Fire & Rescue said four people were hurt in the accident.

The mangled van came to rest on its roof, tires up, on some grass. Debris from the crash was strewn about; an empty wheelchair could be seen near the wreck.

Fire crews were able to pull all four victims out of the wreckage. Their conditions are unknown.

The van was marked with the logo of St. Paul's PACE, a health care program for the elderly.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash caused traffic delays in the area. As of 11 a.m., firefighters from multiple agencies remained at the scene, trying to clear the wreck. CHP said at least one lane was blocked.

Using a crane, a tow truck was able to eventually lift the van upright and pull it out of the grassy center divide.