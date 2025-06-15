traffic

Electric bike rider injured in vehicle collision in San Diego

The rider was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a fractured hip and fractured wrist, police said.

By City News Service

An image from an unknown date and time showing a bike lane.

A 54-year-old electric bicycle rider was seriously injured Saturday when she collided with a vehicle after an early exit of a marked bicycle lane in San Diego.

The crash occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, when the rider, who was traveling northbound on Fairmount Avenue, approached the Montezuma Road merge in the neighborhood of Talmadge, exited the bike lane, entered the adjacent lane and struck the driver's side mirror of a 66-year-old man's vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was unclear how fast the vehicles were going.

The rider was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a fractured hip and fractured wrist, police said. Her name was not immediately available.

Police were investigating the accident.

Alcohol was reported not to be a factor in the crash, according to the department.

