Authorities Identify Motorcyclist Who Ran Red Light in Grantville Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Authorities Identify Motorcyclist Who Ran Red Light in Grantville Crash

The pregnant woman was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries

By Samantha Tatro

    Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who ran a red light at a busy Grantville intersection during rush hour Monday, t-boning a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman. 

    Alaa Putrus was riding his 2017 Suzuki southbound on Rancho Mission Road, approaching San Diego Mission Road, when the crash happened, according to the Medical Examiner. 

    Putrus, speeding at the time, ran the red light at the intersection and t-boned a 30-year-old woman driving her 2009 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the intersection, police said. At the time of the crash, she had a green light. 

    The impact of the crash sent Putrus flying. 

    First responders rushed to the scene, where they began CPR. 

    Putrus was later pronounced dead. His cause of death was blunt force head and torso trauma. 

    The driver of the car, a pregnant woman, was taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain. Her injuries are non-life-threatening. 

    SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

