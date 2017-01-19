A 61-year old man was taken to the hospital after a fight between him and another family member Thursday morning in Pacific Beach.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Sapphire Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Officers responded to report of a violent disturbance and found the victim in the backyard of the residence.

He was taken to a local hospital and is not expected to survive, police said.

The 43-year old man involved in the fight was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

Police said both men have been identified but they will not be releasing that information at this time.

SDPD Homicide Detectives are investigation the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.