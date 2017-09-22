Adoptions Fees for Harvey and Irma Pets Decreased to $5

Over 260 pets were flown into San Diego from areas affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma are now available for adoption.

The animals were brought to San Diego from shelters near areas devastated by both hurricanes in an effort to rescue them.

But there is a lack of space for more animals in need of shelter.

"This flood of additional pets could not be anticipated and it has a significant impact on our resources, but we don't hesitate when animals are in need," said Michelle Quigley, vice president regional operations for San Diego Humane Society.

To make space for incoming pets in need, San Diego Humane Society is holding a $5 Fido adoption promotion through September 24.

"Thousands of animals and people are in need of our help during this time of devastation, and we're proud to work with other animal welfare organizations in the affected areas to ensure all animals are safe. But now we're at capacity especially for dogs, so we want to get as many into homes as possible this weekend so we can continue to help hurricane victims."

This weekend, adoption fees for dogs will be $5 at both San Diego Campus' near San Diego Animal Shelter and Escondido Campus near Community Lutheran Church.

Every animal adopted from San Diego Humane Society is spayed/neutered, current on all vaccinations, microchipped, and is sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam. Pets are also provided with 30 days of insurance and a bag of dog food.

Currently, there are nearly 1,500 animals in San Diego Humane Society's care. Animals that are awaiting adoption can be found on the organization's website.