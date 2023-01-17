Mission Valley

Mission Valley Flooding Persists Following Record Rainfall

Several streets and roadways remained closed off in Mission Valley due to flooding

By Melissa Adan

Record rainfall from over the weekend and into the week contributed to major flooding concerns across Mission Valley. On Tuesday many roadways remained closed as water has begun to recede.

Tuesday morning was met with more rain that pushed the San Diego rainfall totals into a staggering amount of nearly 5 inches since the start of the new year. A major count while the City of San Diego normally sees about 10 inches of rain per year.

San Diego County’s Rain Totals Already 178% Above Average to Date: NWS

The rain has caused a mess throughout Mission Valley with flooding in and around Fashion Valley Mall. Also, leaving some drivers stranded or stuck as seen along Camino Del Reina and Avenida Del Rio.

"I hope it doesn’t happen to me and I'm sorry to whoever it happened to," said Mission Valley resident Perfect Obumneme.

The City of San Diego said the closures will be in place until water recedes and the area is cleaned-up which could be through Thursday.

