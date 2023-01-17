Mission Valley Flooding Persists Following Record Rainfall

Record rainfall from over the weekend and into the week contributed to major flooding concerns across Mission Valley. On Tuesday many roadways remained closed as water has begun to recede.

Tuesday morning was met with more rain that pushed the San Diego rainfall totals into a staggering amount of nearly 5 inches since the start of the new year. A major count while the City of San Diego normally sees about 10 inches of rain per year.

The rain has caused a mess throughout Mission Valley with flooding in and around Fashion Valley Mall. Also, leaving some drivers stranded or stuck as seen along Camino Del Reina and Avenida Del Rio.

"I hope it doesn’t happen to me and I'm sorry to whoever it happened to," said Mission Valley resident Perfect Obumneme.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in Mission Valley where all surface street crossings at the San Diego River are flooded. Most of these crossings will be closed until midweek. Temporary signage is being placed advising people to avoid the flooded streets. #sandiegoweather pic.twitter.com/ipfoNflv2i — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 16, 2023

The City of San Diego said the closures will be in place until water recedes and the area is cleaned-up which could be through Thursday.