Four San Diego school districts close Tuesday due to winds, power outages

Due to high winds in the forecast and power outages, four San Diego-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Monday evening.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the education office said in a statement Monday.

The districts that will close schools Tuesday are:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Warner Unified School District

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The education office said it would share updates as they are available.

Real-time updates will be posted on the education office's X page — @SanDiegoCOE — officials said.