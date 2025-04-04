Whale watching season has begun off the coast of San Diego, and in at least one case, it's had an unforgettable beginning.

San Diego Whale Watch said it recently spotted its first blue whale of the year, capturing some amazing video of the experience shared by some very lucky passengers.

The leviathans are typically seen locally between May and September, but experts say they've noticed some migrations beginning earlier this year. They say it could be caused by El Niño conditions, which have brought warmer waters and currents to the Pacific.

"The ocean has been doing some silly stuff this year," said San Diego Whale Watch's Alison Moors. "We’ve observed some patterns appearing earlier this year than most. This could be a one-off, or it could be a sign of whales to come!”

A trip aboard one of SDWW's tours takes 2.5-3 hours, departing from Quivira Road in Mission Bay.

Blue whales are the largest animals to have ever lived on Earth, with some mature adults reaching 100 feet and tipping the scales up to 200 tons. According to National Geographic, their "tongues alone can weigh as much as an elephant."