Flash flood warning issued for Campo, Pine Valley, Jacumba

Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in parts of southeastern San Diego County, prompting a flash flood warning for Campo, Pine Valley and Jacumba, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The warning, which was issued just before 4 p.m., is in effect until 7 p.m., according to the agency.

Flash Flood Warning including Campo CA, Pine Valley CA and Jacumba CA until 7:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/Dhkg4cEQ6t — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 24, 2024

A flash flood advisory is also in effect until about 5:30 p.m. Thursday for Mount Laguna, Campo and part of nearby Interstate 8. The advisory warns that it's possible low-lying and poor drainage areas may flood.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The warnings were issued after a heavy rain system producing thunderstorms was seen in the area. By the time the alert went into effect, up to an inch of rain had already fallen.

The heat continues and is expected to peak on Thursday, with some of our inland communities getting close to 100 degrees.

The heat advisory continues for inland valleys and mountains through 10 p.m. on Thursday, when temperatures will range from 90-100 degrees.

Mountains and deserts were expected to see another chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon with monsoonal moisture still in place. Wednesday is the last day for monsoonal thunderstorms. The main source of moisture will shift east, keeping the storm chance over the four corners region.

The excessive heat warning for deserts has been extended through Friday with highs averaging 115-117 degrees.

Temperatures will only drop a few degrees on Friday as high pressure continues to sit to our east, but it will weaken. Temperatures will return to near normal, and air will be drier over the east county, while coastal areas will have a better influence from the marine layer.

As the sea breeze strengthens, temperatures will cool to below normal, and patchy fog will have a better chance at developing each night and morning.

Thursday: